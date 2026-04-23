Top most wanted persons nabbed in Iloilo operations

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) arrested two wanted persons, including a provincial fifth most wanted person (MWP) and a provincial second MWP from Pampanga, in separate operations on April 22, 2026, in Pavia and Alimodian, Iloilo.

The first operation led to the arrest of alias Rashid, 20, listed as a fifth MWP at the provincial level. Operatives of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Pavia apprehended him at 6:50 p.m. in Barangay Purok 1, Pavia, Iloilo, on a warrant for rape by sexual assault.

The case was filed under Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, as amended by RA 8353 and strengthened by RA 11648. The Regional Trial Court, Branch 30, Iloilo City, issued the warrant and set bail at P180,000.

In a separate operation earlier that day, authorities arrested alias Joe, 40, a resident of Barangay Ubodan, Alimodian, Iloilo, who is listed as the second MWP in Pampanga province. He was arrested at 3:18 p.m. in Barangay Ubodan.

Police said the suspect previously worked as an air conditioning technician in Angeles City, Pampanga, in 2024, where he allegedly committed the crime. The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 59, Angeles City, dated Nov. 26, 2024, for sexual assault under the Revised Penal Code in relation to RA 7610. Bail was set at P200,000.

The arrest resulted from the coordinated efforts of the Leganes MPS, Regional Intelligence Unit 3 (RIU 3), and Angeles City Police Station 5 of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3).

Authorities said alias Joe is currently under the custody of the Leganes MPS and will be turned over to the court of origin.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units and underscored the importance of sustained operations and inter-regional coordination.

“This operation highlights our relentless effort to track down wanted persons, especially those accused of crimes against vulnerable sectors. No one can evade the long arm of the law,” Ligan said.

Ligan added that the arrest is a clear result of effective coordination and information sharing among police units across regions.

“It shows that no matter where offenders try to hide, we will find them and bring them to justice,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information on wanted persons to help maintain peace and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)