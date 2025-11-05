Top rebel leader nabbed in Iloilo City

A JOINT military and police operation led to the arrest of a suspected top leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army (CPP–NPA) in Barangay Buntatala, Jaro District, Iloilo City, on November 3, 2025.

Authorities identified the suspect as Gaspar Matullano, also known as “Mayok,” 67, who was reportedly a former secretary of the Eastern and Central Fronts of Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay (KR–Panay). He also allegedly served as a commanding officer of the Front Operational Command and SDG Platoon.

Matullano was arrested by virtue of two non-bailable warrants — one for rebellion issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Mambusao, Capiz, and another for multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder with the use of explosives issued by RTC Branch 22 in Iloilo City.

Authorities said the suspect was carrying a .45 caliber pistol, a magazine with seven live rounds, and a fragmentation grenade at the time of his arrest.

The operation was conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office – Provincial Intelligence Unit, the 82nd and 61st Infantry Battalions under the 301st Infantry Brigade, and other police and intelligence units in Western Visayas.

Security forces said Matullano resisted arrest but was subdued without casualties. He is now under police custody for documentation and will face additional complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

In a statement, Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade, commended the troops for the operation and urged remaining armed group members to surrender.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, described the arrest as part of continuing joint law enforcement efforts to address armed conflict in Panay and neighboring areas.

Authorities said the operation was the result of long-term surveillance and coordination among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and local informants.

Security forces added that measures have been in place to prevent possible retaliatory activities in Western Visayas following the arrest. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)