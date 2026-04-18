Top regional, provincial most wanted persons arrested in Iloilo operations

JOINT operatives arrested two Most Wanted Persons (MWP), including tenth MWP at the regional level and the third MWP of Iloilo Province, in separate intelligence-driven operations on April 16, 2026, in Iloilo City and Pavia, Iloilo, for rape cases with no bail recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units and said, “This arrest underscores our commitment to ensure that no offender can evade justice, especially in cases involving the protection of women and children. We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations and work closely with partner agencies to bring perpetrators before the court of law.”

Ligan commended personnel for the successful arrest of a wanted individual, highlighting the intensified campaign against those involved in heinous crimes. He assured the public of ongoing efforts to pursue offenders and serve justice.

The tenth MWP at the regional level, identified as alias Justin, 20, student and resident of Guimaras, was arrested at about 11:57 a.m. on April 16, 2026, in Fort San Pedro, Barangay Concepcion, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

The operation was led by the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) – Provincial Intelligence Unit, with support from the Jordan Municipal Police Station (MPS), San Lorenzo MPS, Guimaras Provincial Mobile Force Company (GPMFC), Provincial Highway Patrol Team – Iloilo, Coast Guard Station Iloilo, Coast Guard Intelligence Unit – Western Visayas, in coordination with Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1.

The suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Republic Act (RA) 7610. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 of Jordan, Guimaras, with no bail recommended for his temporary liberty.

Authorities said the arrest of the regional tenth MWP completed the accounting of all tenth MWP at the regional level by PRO 6, marking a significant accomplishment in its intensified campaign against wanted individuals.

In a separate operation, the third MWP of Iloilo Province, identified as alias John, 28, jobless, and a resident of Pavia, Iloilo, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. on April 16, 2026, in Barangay Ungka 2, Pavia, Iloilo.

The arrest was carried out by the Pavia MPS Tracker Team in coordination with the Anti-Kidnapping Group – Visayas Field Unit, Iloilo Special Operations, and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Intelligence Team.

The accused was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on April 15, 2026, by the Family Court, Branch 5, Iloilo City, for statutory rape under Article 266-A (1) in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353 and further amended by RA 11648.

No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Police said the suspect is now under the custody of Pavia MPS for proper disposition.

PRO 6 reiterated its call for public cooperation in reporting fugitives and said it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold peace, order, and justice across Western Visayas through sustained manhunt operations and inter-agency coordination. The series of arrests highlights the continued focus of law enforcement units on apprehending wanted persons involved in serious offenses, particularly those affecting women and children. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)