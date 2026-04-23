Top wanted persons for rape, robbery arrested in Iloilo operations

TRACKER teams from the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) and the Police Regional Office – Negros Island Region (NIR) arrested two of the most wanted persons in separate operations in Iloilo on April 21 and April 22, 2026.

The suspects include the sixth most wanted person (MWP) in Negros Island for rape and the eighth MWP in Iloilo province for robbery.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units.

“This accomplishment highlights the strong coordination among our police units and our relentless efforts to track down wanted persons, especially those facing serious charges. We remain steadfast in ensuring that no fugitive can evade the long arm of the law. Ang lagi po nating sinasabi na kahit saan man po kayo magtago, hahanapin at hahanapin po namin kayo,” Ligan said.

The regional director added that the public should continue supporting the police by providing timely information leading to the arrest of wanted individuals.

"PRO6 assures the public that we will continue to intensify our efforts in locating and apprehending wanted persons. We also urge the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in maintaining peace and order in the community," Ligan said.

Authorities identified the first suspect as alias Ed, 43, a laborer from Silay City, Negros Occidental. Operatives of the Regional Intelligence Division 6 (RID 6), Tigbauan Municipal Police Station (MPS), and Silay City Police Station arrested him at 11:40 a.m. on April 22, 2026, in Barangay Barroc, Tigbauan, Iloilo.

The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court 6, Branch 69 in Silay City, dated Jan. 23, 2023, for four counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code. The court recommended no bail. Records show Ed is the sixth MWP in Negros Island and the third MWP of the Silay City Police Station.

In a separate operation, San Dionisio MPS personnel arrested alias Regie, 44, the eighth MWP in Iloilo province, for robbery with violence or intimidation.

Officers apprehended the suspect at 3:10 p.m. on April 21, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, San Dionisio. The arrest followed a warrant issued April 16, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court 6, Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo. The court set bail at P100,000.

Both suspects are in police custody and will be turned over to their respective courts of origin. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)