Top wanted persons in Antique, Capiz arrested in separate operations

JOINT operations of police units in Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region led to the arrest of two most wanted persons in Antique and Capiz provinces for rape on April 25 and April 26, 2026.

Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, said the coordinated efforts resulted in the capture of alias Arcey, 31, a migrant worker from Valderrama, Antique, and alias Oyog, 28, a laborer from Tapaz, Capiz.

“This successful operation reflects the strong coordination and determination of our police units to ensure that fugitives of the law are brought to justice. We assure the public that the PNP remains relentless in pursuing wanted persons, especially those facing grave criminal charges, in order to uphold justice and protect our communities,” Ligan said.

Arcey, the fourth most wanted person at the provincial level in Antique and second at the municipal level, fell to authorities at 11:19 a.m. on April 26, 2026, in Barangay San Miguel, La Carlota, Negros Occidental.

Operatives of the Valderrama Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6, Bacolod City Police Office – Station 9, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) conducted the arrest.

The suspect faced a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 64, San Jose, Antique, dated Feb. 19, 2024, for two counts of rape and two counts of statutory rape. The court recommended no bail.

In Capiz, alias Oyog, the second most wanted person at the provincial level and first at the municipal level, was caught at 12:57 p.m. on April 25, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, Tapaz.

Tapaz MPS elements served a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Judicial Region 6, Branch 20, Mambusao, Capiz, dated April 6, 2026, for rape under Article 266-A paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code. The court recommended no bail bond.

“This arrest reflects our firm commitment to ensure that those who violate the law, especially those who commit grave crimes such as rape, are held accountable. We will not waver in our pursuit of justice. To the public, rest assured that your police will continue to work tirelessly to locate and arrest wanted persons, so that our communities remain safe and secure,” Ligan said.

Both suspects remain under the custody of the Valderrama MPS and Tapaz MPS pending turnover to the courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)