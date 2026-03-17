Traffic enforcer nabbed with P408,000 shabu

A TRAFFIC enforcer identified as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust conducted in Barangay Camalig, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Authorities seized around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 during the operation, following nearly three weeks of surveillance, around 11:10 a.m. on March 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation and reiterated the importance of sustained efforts against illegal drugs.

“This is just one of the many accomplishments of our police force in addressing the drug menace in the region. With this, we are not only protecting our children but also securing a safer future for generations to come. True development is possible only in a drug-free and crime-free community, and this is everyone’s responsibility,” Ligan said.

The suspect, identified as alias Saad, 39, a traffic enforcer and resident of Jaro District, was apprehended after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

Confiscated from his possession were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing shabu weighing about 60 grams, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

Authorities said the suspect is currently under police custody and will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)