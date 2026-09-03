Traffic management, road closures set near CPU for 2026 Bar exams

ROAD closures and traffic management measures will be in effect along portions of Lopez Jaena Street in Jaro, Iloilo City, on September 6, 9, and 13, 2026.

The restrictions will accommodate Central Philippine University (CPU), which is serving as one of 15 local testing centers nationwide for the 2026 Bar Examinations.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, chairperson of the 2026 Bar Examinations, advised the public of the traffic adjustments near testing venues during the three examination days.

In response, the Iloilo City Council passed a regulation ordinance establishing local traffic management measures near CPU to support exam operations and maintain traffic flow.

On September 6 and 9, Lopez Jaena Street -- from the corner of Marimar Subdivision to Cabangbang Street -- will experience intermittent road closures from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Similar restrictions will apply on September 13 during the same timeframes: 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The closures on September 13 will expand to include Lopez Jaena Street from the corner of Marimar Subdivision to Cabangbang Street, as well as from the corner of Iloilo Coliseum to Cabangbang Street.

Motorists and commuters traveling through Jaro are urged to plan their routes in advance and use alternative roads when possible.

“Motorists and commuters are urged to plan ahead, take alternative routes where possible, and follow the instructions of traffic enforcers stationed in the areas,” the official advisory stated.

Traffic enforcers will be stationed across affected locations to guide drivers and manage the rerouting scheme.

“The public’s understanding and cooperation are requested during this time,” the advisory added.

The 2026 Bar Examinations will take place on September 6, 9, and 13 across 15 local testing centers nationwide, including CPU in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)