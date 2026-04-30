ILOILO City strengthens its science-based approach to environmental protection through a two-day Trainers’ Training on Iloilo River Fish Diversity and Ecology held on April 28 to 29, 2026.

The activity aims to equip stakeholders and local government unit (LGU) representatives with the knowledge and skills needed for effective and science-based monitoring of the Iloilo River.

The training was spearheaded by the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences-Institute of Marine Fisheries and Oceanology (CFOS-IMFO) Marine Ecology Laboratory, in collaboration with the Office of the City Agriculturist-Fisheries Section.

Participants from the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (Ocenro), Office of the City Planning and Development Coordinator (OCPDC), Office of the City Agriculturist (OCAg), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), PNP Maritime Group, and local fisherfolk actively engaged in sessions on:

* Sediment and Water Quality Monitoring in the Iloilo River

* Monitoring of Iloilo River Fish Diversity and Ecology, including an Action Planning Workshop

Dr. Sheila Mae Santander-De Leon and Precious Nikola Gaurana, MSc., of UPV CFOS-IMFO, served as resource speakers and trainers during the activity. (PR)