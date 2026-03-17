Transport groups call for nationwide strike as fuel prices breach P110 per liter

TRANSPORT groups, consumer advocates, and cause-oriented organizations on March 17, 2026, called for urgent government accountability after fuel prices surged past P110 per liter, worsening the oil crisis and pushing drivers and consumers to financial strain.

The No to PUV Phaseout Coalition Panay, Panay Consumers Alliance (PCA), and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Panay said the continued price hikes have triggered “severe economic shockwaves, pushing the people to the brink of survival,” as they urged immediate government intervention.

The groups said public utility jeepney drivers are losing as much as P1,000 daily due to rising fuel costs, with an average consumption of 20 liters per day.

They noted that the P1 fare increase approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) translates to only about P200 additional daily income, which they described as insufficient to offset losses.

Government assistance was also criticized as inadequate, with the P5,000 aid described as “meager, selective, and unsustainable,” adding that many affected sectors remain excluded. Even for beneficiaries, the amount covers only a few days of operational losses, they said.

The groups attributed the spike in fuel prices to global tensions, particularly the “US–Israel war of aggression against Iran,” but stressed that domestic policies have worsened the situation.

They criticized the Oil Deregulation Law for allowing oil companies to impose “unregulated and speculative pricing,” resulting in billions of pesos in profits.

Despite projections that local fuel supply will last until the end of April, they said oil firms continue to implement increases, taking advantage of weak government regulation.

They added that the continued imposition of value-added tax and excise taxes on petroleum products further burdens drivers, operators, and consumers.

“While oil companies and the government profit, the people suffer. This is a double burden on drivers and the Filipino masses,” the groups said.

To address concerns about revenue losses from suspending fuel taxes, the groups pointed to alternative funding sources, including recovering part of the estimated P1 trillion lost to corruption and mismanagement in infrastructure projects. They also proposed realigning discretionary funds, including pork barrel allocations, to social protection programs.

They added that imposing a wealth tax on billionaires, even at a rate of one to three percent, could generate up to P500 billion in revenue to support subsidies and public services.

In response to the crisis, the groups announced a nationwide People’s Strike, or “Welga ng Bayan,” set for March 19 to 20.

The action calls on transport groups, workers, and other sectors to protest rising oil prices, taxation policies, and what they described as the government’s failure to regulate the oil industry.

“This is not just a transport issue; it is a people’s crisis. We call for welga kag bayanihan sang pumuluyo to defend our livelihoods and assert the rights of the Filipino people,” the groups said.

They said the strike aims to demand the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, restoration of state regulation of oil prices, and the renationalization of Petron to ensure public control of the energy sector.

They also called for the immediate suspension and eventual removal of excise taxes and value-added tax on petroleum products.

The groups further demanded “genuine, sufficient, and inclusive subsidies” for sectors affected by rising fuel costs, accountability for oil companies accused of profiteering, and long-term policies to ensure affordable and accessible energy.

As fuel prices continue to increase, the groups stressed that both government action and collective mobilization are necessary to address the situation. (Leo Solinap)