Transport groups protest oil price hikes, set March 26 strike in Panay

MEMBERS of Bayan Panay backed transportation cooperatives that staged a transport holiday on March 23, 2026 in Panay to protest rising fuel prices.

They warned of a broader transport strike, as groups push for government action on the impact of oil price hikes on drivers, operators, and commuters on March 26, 2026.

In a statement, Bayan Panay said the transport holiday was a response to “historic oil price hikes.” It criticized what it described as the government’s lack of decisive action.

“As long as the state maintains a backward transport system that favors foreign manufacturers and works to guarantee the super profits of oil companies amid global crises, even drivers and operators who complied with the forced consolidation scheme of the PUV modernization program will be bound to suffer,” the group said.

The organization said both consolidated and traditional public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators continue to face financial strain due to rising fuel costs, debts, and operational expenses. It noted that some drivers who have not complied with consolidation requirements remain unable to register, despite continuing to serve commuters.

Bayan Panay emphasized the need for broader unity across sectors affected by fuel price increases, including transport workers, commuters, and other consumers.

The group said fare hike proposals should be paired with measures to lower fuel prices and increase workers’ income.

“Calls for fare hikes, while legitimate, must be coupled with demands to bring down fuel prices and to enhance the purchasing power of the toiling masses,” the group said, adding that subsidies should be extended to all affected sectors without restrictive qualifications such as consolidation status or voter registration.

The group also linked the current situation to global developments, including tensions affecting oil supply, and called for measures to shield the transport sector and the public from further economic impact.

Among its demands, Bayan Panay called for the immediate rollback of fuel prices to pre-crisis levels of P55 per liter, removal of value-added tax and excise taxes on petroleum products, and the implementation of price controls on oil and basic commodities.

It also pushed for universal subsidies for affected sectors, wage increases for workers, farmers, and fisherfolk, and the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law to restore government regulation of fuel prices.

The group further proposed the re-nationalization of Petron and called for an end to foreign conflicts it said contribute to global oil instability.

Bayan Panay said recent protests in Panay have already raised these concerns and urged the government to act on the demands.

“To advance these calls, Bayan Panay shall prepare for a transport strike on March 26 as a follow-through of the strike held on March 19 and 20,” the group said.

The planned strike is aligned with a nationwide call from the No to Oil Price Hike Coalition and Piston.

Bayan Panay said it remains open to dialogue with other transport groups to push for measures that would benefit drivers, operators, and the riding public.

The group reiterated that collective action among all affected sectors is necessary to compel authorities to respond to the challenges faced by the transport sector and ensure accessible and efficient public transportation services. (Leo Solinap)