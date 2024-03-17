Treñas' daughter to run for congressional seat in 2025; ends alliance with Rep. Baronda

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas has officially announced that his daughter, Raisa Treñas-Chu, will run for the City's lone congressional seat in the 2025 elections.

Treñas confirmed that he and Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda have ended their political alliance.

Treñas held a press conference on March 15, 2024, revealing his meeting with Baronda earlier that day. Baronda promised to respect his leadership, acknowledging his support in her election as a congresswoman.

"I respect her (Baronda) decision, and she respects mine. She sees me as her leader, and I have greatly assisted her in securing victory in the previous deputy race," Treñas said regarding his daughter's political aspirations.

Treñas said that his daughter, Chu, will be a candidate for congresswoman in the upcoming election.

This move comes amidst efforts to avoid potential clashes within the political landscape, particularly with Baronda, a former ally.

"While there may have been challenges along the way, we are focused on moving forward and serving the city's residents," said Treñas.

Speculation about Chu's candidacy began swirling after Treñas hinted at a forthcoming local position during his press conference on Monday, March 11.

Baronda showed strong support for Treñas amid current events, without revealing any plans for her own political future.

Baronda expressed her respect for Treñas as a leader after a sincere and honest conversation with him on various topics on March 15.

"I think giving in to political division and letting our beloved city's future get derailed would be a grave mistake," said Barongda said in her statement.

Barongda expressed concern about the potential consequences of succumbing to political division and jeopardizing the future of their city.

"Our city is facing numerous challenges that need to be addressed, and it is expected that our leaders work together to find solutions for these issues. Unity is crucial to ensure the progress of our city, [Mas madamu sang problema ang aton syudad nga dapat atubangon kag ang leaders sini are expected to be working together to find solutions for its problems, so unity is a paramount consideration to ensure the progress of our city.]," Baronda said.

Baronda expressed gratitude to the mayor and residents for the opportunity to serve as their congresswoman. She mentioned her continuous assistance even before taking office.

"I assure you that I will continue to serve you even if we lose the position. From my time in the SK until now, whether in a position or not, I always prioritize the welfare of the city and the Ilonggos, [Ginapasalig ko kamo nga ipadayon ko ang akon pagserbisyo sa inyo bisan madula kita sa pwesto. Halin sang SK pa ako asta subong—may pwesto man ukon wala—ang kaayohan sang syudad kag sang mga Ilonggo lang ang ginapanumdom ko.]" Baronda said.

Baronda expresses love for their community, including barangay captains, leaders, and the city.

"Let love and unity reign in Iloilo City," Baronda said. (SunStar Philippines)