Treñas: Drug tests recommended for all barangay, SK officials

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas warned barangays to curb all illegal drug activities, saying he will not hesitate to give full support to the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), or any unit to conduct drug operations in their barangays, on November 2, 2023.

Treñas also recommended for all barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to undergo a drug test before they assume office.

"In line with our campaign against illegal drugs, I strongly recommend for all barangay and SK officials to undergo a drug test and to come clean before they assume office," Treñas said in a statement.

Treñas' statement came after the barangay and SK elections on October 30.

He said that now that the elections are over, it is time to buckle down to work, particularly on curbing illegal drug activities.

"There is no compromise on this. I expect you to stop any drug activities in Iloilo City or elsewhere. Your election as barangay official will not and does not offer any protection for you," Treñas said.

Treñas also reiterated his strong support for the campaign against illegal drugs. He said that the pictures of him with candidates who are said to be drug personalities do not in any way show that his support for the anti-illegal drug campaign has waned.

"My commitment against illegal drugs is strong, and I will do so even stronger. Let this term be a new one for everyone. Let us start this right," Treñas said.

Treñas also instructed all candidates in the just-concluded elections to take down all their campaign propaganda materials.

"Since elections are over, I am instructing all candidates in the just concluded elections to take down all your campaign propaganda materials so that our city will again be clean. Our street sweepers will likewise take them down and dispose of the same," Treñas said. (SunStar Philippines)