Treñas expresses full support for Vince Dizon as new DPWH secretary

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed full support on Monday, September 1, 2025, for the appointment of Secretary Vince Dizon as the new head of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Treñas said Dizon’s proven record of “bold, decisive, and innovative leadership” makes him fit to lead the DPWH.

“Secretary Dizon has a proven record of bold, decisive, and innovative leadership whether as president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, as our Covid-19 testing czar, or as secretary of Transportation. His appointment signals a new chapter of integrity and excellence in public works,” Treñas said.

She said Iloilo City sees the appointment as an opportunity to ensure DPWH projects are carried out with accountability and transparency.

“Our people deserve infrastructure that is strategic, science-based, need-driven, and truly responsive projects that safeguard lives, protect property, and support sustainable development,” she added.

The mayor also urged Dizon to review existing protocols of district engineers to make them more collaborative with local governments.

“This will strengthen our partnership with DPWH, ensure faster coordination, prevent delays, and guarantee that every peso of public funds benefits the Ilonggo people,” she said.

Treñas expressed confidence that with Dizon’s leadership, Iloilo City can partner with the DPWH to pursue infrastructure projects that are safer, inclusive, and future-ready.

“With Secretary Dizon’s leadership, and with Iloilo City as a proactive partner, we are confident that we can build safer, more inclusive, and future-ready infrastructure projects that truly serve their purpose and the people, kag indi proyekto nga para lang maka-project,” she said.

She also commended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for appointing Dizon.

“We commend President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for making a wise choice in appointing Secretary Dizon, whose track record and competence give us confidence that DPWH will be steered towards reforms and meaningful progress,” Treñas said. (Leo Solinap)