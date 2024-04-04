Treñas extends suspension of face-to-face classes in Iloilo City due to extreme heat conditions

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas issued Executive Order (EO) No. 047-D on the fifth day in response to intense heat conditions effective April 5, 2024.

This order extends the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels within the city's jurisdiction.

The decision to extend the suspension was made based on forecasts provided by the Department of Science and Technology—Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Dost-Pagasa). The forecast indicated a heat index of 41.1 degrees Celsius on April 5.

"Jerry P. Treñas, Mayor of the City of Iloilo, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby order the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City, on April 5, 2024," the EO said.

An executive order has been issued following previous actions, specifically referring to EO No. 047 from March 31. This previous order suspended face-to-face classes due to extreme heat conditions from April 1 to 2.

Additionally, EO No. 47-A, issued on April 1, 2024, allowed school institutions to hold onsite learning if they could accommodate face-to-face classes and mitigate adverse weather conditions without suspending classes.

Treñas emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of learners and school personnel during unfavorable weather conditions, especially when heat indices reach "danger" levels.

He urged everyone to stay hydrated, remain indoors during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours.

However, private schools and HEIs, including graduate schools, may resume face-to-face classes at their discretion, provided that their facilities are equipped to handle extreme heat conditions.

Pagasa said the heat index in Iloilo City is 41 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius on April 5. (SunStar Philippines)