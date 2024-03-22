Treñas extends warm welcome to Revilla

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas warmly received Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. during the latter’s visit to Iloilo City Hall on March 21, 2024, expressing joy at the senator's arrival and recalling their shared history in politics.

"I am also happy for his arrival. I am also close to Senator Bong (Revilla). The first one is still my day in Lakas. 2001-2010 in Lakas ako. So, let's help Senator Bong in Iloilo City," Treñas said, highlighting their previous affiliation with the Lakas party from 2001 to 2010.

Revilla held a press conference with local media to discuss legislative initiatives, such as the Anti-No Permit, Anti-No Exam Policy. The initiatives aim to support students, regardless of their tuition fee payment status.

Revilla discussed the recent signing of a law by the President, saying: "With this law, students can now take exams even if their tuition fees are not fully paid."

"In the past, students who couldn't pay their tuition fees were not allowed to take exams. Now, with the President's signature on this law, that's no longer the case. Students can take exams even if they haven't fully paid," Revilla said.

Revilla reassured the public that private schools would be paid as per the agreement. He emphasized the importance of students taking their exams without any concerns about the financial aspect.

"Well, we've signed it with them (private schools). There's nothing to worry about. They will surely be paid. What's important now is for the youth to take their exams," Revilla said.

Children facing financial constraints may be unable to take exams due to tuition, potentially leading to trauma.

"You know, children can experience trauma if they can't take exams just because of the tuition fee. Perhaps many have experienced that," Revilla said.

He further elaborated on the Expanded Centenarian Law and the increased incentives for senior citizens, mentioning collaboration with Treñas' initiatives at the city level.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 11982, known as the Expanded Centenarian Act, which offers cash incentives to senior citizens at specific age milestones.

The law provides a P10,000 cash incentive for individuals aged 80, 85, 90, and 95 years old, with an additional P100,000 incentive for those 100 years old.

"Mayor, I'm sure you have programs aligned with this at the national level. There's funding allocated for this by next year. Starting March 15, seniors can register with the, Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), here in the city," Revilla said.

He also shared updates on legislative efforts, including an increase in the teaching allowance for educators, showing a commitment to improving education services.

On March 13, 2024, the Senate ratified a bill that would increase the teaching allowance for public school teachers from P5,000 to P10,000.

The bill, known as the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo" Act, was presented by Revilla, the chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation.

"I'm also the author of that teaching allowance. We're just waiting for the President's signature. So, let's wait for another month or two. I'm sure the President will support it," Revilla said.

Treñas expressed gratitude for Revilla's visit and highlighted their positive working relationship, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for the benefit of Iloilo City.

"I'm just one phone call away for any projects or assistance. We have a good relationship with Mayor Jerry Treñas, sir," Revilla said, showcasing his readiness to support local initiatives.

The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of support and a commitment to continued collaboration for the development of Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)