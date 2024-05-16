Treñas inspects Arevalo Public Market

THE new Arevalo Public Market project is on track and may be completed ahead of other district markets in Iloilo that are also being renovated.

Mayor Jerry Treñas, accompanied by Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) head Maricel Mabaquiao and City Architect Regina Gregorio, personally inspected the facility and its status on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

“Of all our public markets that are undergoing redevelopment, the Arevalo most likely will be completed ahead. I am very happy and I commend the contractor,” Treñas said.

“Our markets are being redeveloped to provide clean and conducive market places for both the market-goers and vendors,” he added.

The Arevalo Public Market has a total of 185 market vendors and with the redeveloped facility, it can provide space for more.

The mayor assured the vendors that, for the meantime, there will be no increase in rental fees once they occupy the stalls.

The Iloilo City Government has allotted P150 million for the Arevalo Public Market.

So far, phase one or the building itself is already completed.

Phase two is about to start. This includes tiling, painting, electrical and plumbing works.

The two-story modern market is also equipped with an elevator and ramp and drainage system, thus flood-free.

The ground floor will be the wet area for fish and meat vendors and the dried goods section on the sides.

The second floor will be the eatery and food stalls area, and a parking area that can accommodate 30 four-wheeled cars and 47 motorcycles.

It can also be extended up to third floor if there is a need in the future. (PR)