Treñas lauds Iloilo City police for arrest of 71 drug suspects

ILOILO City police arrested 71 drug personalities, including 23 high-value individuals (HVI), in a series of anti-illegal drug operations conducted in February 2026.

The operations were conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, as part of its intensified efforts to curb illegal drug activities and prevent the resurgence of fear and criminality in the city.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas commended the Icpo for its accomplishments, saying the operations reflect the police force’s sustained commitment despite major events and celebrations held in the city during the month.

“Ginapanginbulahan ko ang Iloilo City Police Office sa idalom sang liderato ni PCol. Wilbert Parilla sa ila drug operations sa bulan sang Pebrero 2026, nga nagresulta sa pagdakop sang 71 ka drug personalities, lakip na ang 23 ka High-Value Individuals,” Treñas said.

(I congratulate the Iloilo City Police Office under the leadership of Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla in their drug operations in February 2026, resulting in the arrest of 71 drug personalities, including 23 High-Value Individuals.)

She added that the accomplishment demonstrates that anti-drug operations continue without interruption.

“Ini nga accomplishment nagapakita nga bisan pa may mga selebrasyon kag malapad nga events sa syudad, padayon kag wala untat ang aton drug operations,” she said.

(This accomplishment shows that despite the celebrations and extensive events in the city, our drug operations continue and do not stop.)

Treñas stressed that authorities remain relentless in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“Wala kita nagapabaya. Sige-sige kag mas ginapakusog pa naton ang pagpanikasog agud malikawan ang pagbalik sang kultura sang kahadlok kag iligal nga buluhaton,” she said.

(We do not neglect. We continue to intensify efforts to prevent the return of a culture of fear and illegal activity.)

The mayor also underscored her directive to the Icpo to ensure that cases filed against arrested suspects prosper in court.

“Ang akon mandato sa Icpo nga siguruhon nga magdaug kita sa kaso. Indi lamang pagdakop ang importante kundi ang pagpasiguro nga ma-prosecute sila sing husto agud indi na masulit ang ila nga illegal drug activities. Kinahanglan nga may accountability kag may hustisya,” she said.

(My mandate in the Icpo is to ensure that we win the case. It is not only important to arrest them but also to ensure that they are prosecuted properly so that their illegal drug activities will not be repeated. There needs to be accountability and there needs to be justice.)

Treñas emphasized that the City Government aims to reinforce public confidence and change the long-standing perception of Iloilo City as a haven for illegal drugs.

“Gusto ta ipakita sa komunidad nga ang Iloilo City subong indi na amo ang syudad nga ginhingadlan sang una nga pugaran sang iligal nga droga. Gone were the days nga amo ina ang imahe sang aton Siyudad. Subong, ang Iloilo City kilala sa progreso, disiplina, kag matuod-tuod nga pagpatuman sang kasuguan,” she said.

(We want to show the community that Iloilo City is no longer the city that was once known as the haven of illegal drugs. Gone were the days when that was the image of our City. Today, Iloilo City is known for its progress, discipline, and genuine law enforcement.)

Records from the Icpo show that the 71 individuals arrested in February 2026 were apprehended in separate anti-drug operations conducted across various Barangays in the city.

Of the total number, 23 were classified as high-value individuals, while the remaining suspects were identified as street-level drug personalities.

The operations formed part of the continuing campaign of the Icpo to reduce illegal drug activities through sustained enforcement, intelligence-driven operations, and close coordination with other law enforcement units.

Authorities said the results underscore their intensified campaign against illegal drugs while ensuring that cases are properly documented and filed in court to secure convictions and prevent repeat offenses.

The Iloilo City Government reiterated its support for law enforcement efforts aimed at maintaining peace and order and protecting communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap)