Treñas meets European partners in first economic session

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas, chairperson of the Economic Development Committee VI, held her first meeting on September 17, 2025, where she met with representatives of the European Union (EU) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) to explore trade, green investments, and tourism opportunities.

Treñas said Western Visayas can position itself as a reliable partner in sustainable agricultural products, business process outsourcing services, renewable energy, and cultural tourism. She added that the region faces challenges such as climate change and skills gaps but is also “rich in resources, talent, and resilience.”

The committee also discussed pressing economic issues, including price trends of basic commodities and the regional economic situationer. Updates were presented on the Western Visayas Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey, as well as the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) up to 2028.

Another agenda item was a proposed trade partnership between Iloilo and Guam/Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), which Treñas said could open new opportunities for commerce and exchange. The Western Visayas Regional Development Plan 2023–2028 midterm update was likewise tackled to ensure strategies remain responsive to current realities.

Treñas said she was “humbled by the trust of our leaders and partners, and inspired by the potential of Western Visayas,” adding, “This is just the beginning. Western Visayas is ready to rise – connected to the world, competitive, and future-ready.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)