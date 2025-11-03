Treñas orders red alert status in Iloilo City amid storm threat

THE Iloilo City Government began enforcing preemptive evacuation at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, in identified high-risk coastal and riverside communities following the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

The directive came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Bulletin No. 7 at 2 p.m., placing Iloilo City under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Tino threatened to bring widespread heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges that could lead to severe flooding.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, who presided over an emergency meeting with CDRRMC cluster heads, placed the city under red alert status to ensure all response clusters remain fully activated for continuous monitoring, coordination, and immediate response operations.

“We are implementing this preemptive evacuation to protect the lives and safety of everyone. Preemptive evacuation means acting before danger strikes — we should not wait for the water to rise or the weather to worsen before leaving our homes,” Treñas said in a statement.

She assured the public that all CDRRMC cluster heads and barangay officials are on full alert in accordance with Executive Order (EO) 121, directing preparedness and response actions for incoming weather disturbances.

The evacuation covers the following areas:

Molo District: Barangays Boulevard, San Juan, Calumpang, South Baluarte, and nearby coastal areas

Arevalo District: Barangays Sto. Niño Sur, Sto. Niño Norte, and Calaparan

City Proper District: Barangays Ortiz, General Hughes, Rizal Ibarra, Maria Clara, Concepcion, Tanza Baybay, Rizal Palapala I and II, Rima Rizal, Rizal Estanzuela, Sto. Rosario Duran, Veterans Village, and Tanza Bonifacio

Jaro District: Barangay Bito-on

La Paz District: Barangays Hinactacan and Ingore

Lapuz District: Barangays Bo. Obrero, Lapuz Norte, Loboc, and Mansaya

Residents living within 150 meters from the regular high-water level and near Jaro River, Dungon Creek, Buntatala Creek, Mansaya Creek, and Calajunan Creek were ordered to move immediately to their designated evacuation centers.

According to the Iloilo City Government, there are 450 evacuation centers ready to accommodate evacuees, with a capacity of 47,342 families or approximately 226,741 individuals.

The Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO), the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) headed by Police Colonel Kim Legada, and the Liga ng mga Barangay are supervising the evacuation operations. The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have prepared food, water, and non-food supplies for evacuees, while community kitchens have been activated in evacuation centers.

“Our CSWDO and DSWD have prepared all necessary resources. Community kitchens are ready in evacuation sites. We call on everyone in affected areas to evacuate immediately for your own safety and that of your families,” Treñas said.

The mayor urged residents to remain calm, alert, and cooperative, and to follow only official advisories from the Iloilo City Government, CDRRMO, and Pagasa.

The city’s district heads have also been instructed to coordinate with schools and barangay officials for possible additional evacuation venues. “Elementary and high schools, as well as nearby universities, are to coordinate with DepEd, school-in-charge, or barangay officials for updates and announcements,” Treñas added.

She further instructed daycare and social field workers to assist in monitoring communities and ensure close coordination with barangay leaders.

“We have prepared our community kitchens and accounted for all currently available food packs. Above all, let us pray for the safety of everyone against the possible danger brought by Tropical Storm Tino,” Treñas said.

The Iloilo City Operations Center (OpCen) and the CDRRMO Incident Command Emergency Response (ICER) are on standby 24/7 for emergency calls. Residents may contact the following hotlines for assistance:

OpCen: 0919-066-2333 / 0961-653-5111

CDRRMO ICER: 339-7171 / 333-2333 / 335-1554

The City Government continues to monitor the weather situation closely and enjoins all Ilonggos to prepare, stay indoors, and avoid coastal and flood-prone areas as the effects of Tino are expected to be felt by Monday evening, November 4. (Leo Solinap / SunStar Philippines)