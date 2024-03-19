Treñas recognized as the 2023 'Outstanding Public Servant' by the RPMD

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas was recognized as the 2023 "Outstanding Public Servant" by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

A delegation visited Iloilo to present him with the award plaque and certificate on March 19, 2024.

Dr. Paul Martinez, a global affairs analyst and executive director of

RPMD, praised Treñas for his outstanding performance.

“This prestigious accolade reflects a comprehensive performance assessment by our department, concluded in January 2024, and is a testament to the democratic voice and trust of the people of Iloilo City, who have bestowed Mayor Trenas with exceptionally high job performance and trust ratings,” the certificate, signed by Martinez, stated.

Treñas has led Iloilo City with a focus on progress and innovation, resulting in advancements in infrastructure, public services, and community engagement.

His dedication to the welfare of his constituents has propelled the city forward, embodying the spirit of "Uswag Iloilo" (Progress Iloilo) and paving the way for the realization of the vision of "Rise Iloilo."

The RPMD conducted a thorough evaluation of Treñas' initiatives to assess their impact on the city's development and residents' quality of life.

Criteria included innovation in public service, responsiveness to citizens' needs, policy implementation effectiveness, and the promotion of transparent governance.

Treñas was recognized for his commitment to governance excellence and inspiring a collective movement toward a brighter future.

"This award not only celebrates Mayor Treñas' substantial contributions to Iloilo City's upliftment but also highlights his role as an exemplary leader capable of navigating the complexities of modern governance to foster sustainable community development," the certificate stated.

Treñas expressed his gratitude to RPMD for the recognition and dedicated the award to the residents of Iloilo.

He thanked them for their continued support and pledged to enhance his service and implement more programs for the benefit of the Ilonggo community.

"This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of the City Government, supported by our constituents and partners," Treñas said. (Leo Solinap)