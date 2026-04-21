Treñas signs Health Care Proxy Card ordinance

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas signed the Health Care Proxy Card Ordinance, a measure that allows individuals to designate a trusted person to decide on their medical care in case they are unable to make decisions for themselves.

Treñas said the ordinance is a significant step toward safeguarding the welfare of Ilonggos, emphasizing its role in promoting dignity and inclusivity in health care.

“Napirmahan ko na ang Health Care Proxy Card Ordinance -- isa ka dako nga tikang para sa rights kag health protection sang aton mga Ilonggo,” she said.

(I have signed the Health Care Proxy Card Ordinance -- a major step for the rights and health protection of our Ilonggos.)

The mayor said the measure enables a person to formally appoint a health care representative who can act on their behalf during medical emergencies or situations where they are incapacitated.

“Pinaagi sini, pwede na makapili ang isa ka tawo sang trusted person nga mahimo niya nga health care representative in case indi siya makadesisyon para sa iya kaugalingon,” Treñas added.

(This allows a person to choose a trusted person to act as their health care representative in case they are unable to make decisions for themselves.)

According to the City Government, the ordinance aims to provide legal clarity and protection for both patients and their chosen representatives, ensuring that medical decisions align with the patient’s preferences and values.

It is expected to benefit individuals who live alone, have no immediate family members, or prefer to assign a partner or trusted individual to make health-related decisions for them.

Treñas underscored that the policy promotes equal access to health care services, particularly for vulnerable sectors.

“Ini nga ordinansa magahatag guid sang seguridad, dignity, kag equal access sa health care ilabi na sa mga naga-isahanon nalang, wala sang immediate family, ukon gusto magtalana sang partner ukon trusted individual,” she said.

(This ordinance will provide security, dignity, and equal access to health care especially for those who are alone, have no immediate family, or want to appoint a partner or trusted individual.)

The ordinance also reinforces patient autonomy by allowing individuals to plan ahead and ensure their medical wishes are respected, especially in critical situations.

City officials noted that this aligns with broader efforts to improve health governance and patient-centered care in Iloilo City.

Treñas highlighted that the measure is ultimately about empowering residents to take control of their health decisions regardless of their personal circumstances.

“This is about empowering every Ilonggo to decide, to be protected, and to be cared for -- no matter their situation,” she said.

The initiative reflects the local government’s continuing commitment to inclusive policies that address the evolving needs of its constituents, particularly in ensuring that no Ilonggo is left without representation in critical health decisions. (Leo Solinap)