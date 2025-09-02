Treñas slams DPWH Iloilo projects, seeks transparency

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas has expressed disappointment over what she described as delayed, substandard, and alleged ghost projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Iloilo City District Engineering Office (ICDEO), stressing the need for transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

During the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon) hearing on September 1, 2025, Senator Raffy Tulfo raised concerns over questionable projects under the DPWH-ICDEO as part of the motu proprio inquiry in aid of legislation on the issue “Philippines Under Water.”

Treñas said the public deserves clarity, especially after the DPWH National Office deployed inspectors from its Quality Assurance Unit (QAU) but failed to present concrete updates when asked by Tulfo.

“We are deeply dismayed that despite the DPWH National Office sending inspectors from the QAU, the agency’s representative could not provide any concrete update when asked by Senator Tulfo,” Treñas said.

The mayor added that her administration is reviewing contractors handling DPWH projects in the city to determine whether they have secured the necessary Mayor’s Permit.

“At present, we are reviewing one by one the contractors handling projects in the city to check if they have the Mayor’s Permit,” she said.

She disclosed that St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation have no Mayor’s Permit.