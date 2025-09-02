Treñas slams DPWH Iloilo projects, seeks transparency

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas has expressed disappointment over what she described as delayed, substandard, and alleged ghost projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Iloilo City District Engineering Office (ICDEO), stressing the need for transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.
During the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon) hearing on September 1, 2025, Senator Raffy Tulfo raised concerns over questionable projects under the DPWH-ICDEO as part of the motu proprio inquiry in aid of legislation on the issue “Philippines Under Water.”
Treñas said the public deserves clarity, especially after the DPWH National Office deployed inspectors from its Quality Assurance Unit (QAU) but failed to present concrete updates when asked by Tulfo.
“We are deeply dismayed that despite the DPWH National Office sending inspectors from the QAU, the agency’s representative could not provide any concrete update when asked by Senator Tulfo,” Treñas said.
The mayor added that her administration is reviewing contractors handling DPWH projects in the city to determine whether they have secured the necessary Mayor’s Permit.
“At present, we are reviewing one by one the contractors handling projects in the city to check if they have the Mayor’s Permit,” she said.
She disclosed that St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation have no Mayor’s Permit.
“Recently, we discovered that St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation do not have a Mayor’s Permit. Thus, we have directed the City Treasurer’s Office to impose the necessary penalties,” Treñas said.
The mayor also flagged irregularities involving projects awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corporation.
“What is even more alarming is that for three projects awarded to St. Timothy, they could not identify the actual project sites, despite having already been issued a Notice to Proceed by DPWH-ICDEO District Engineer Roy Pacanan,” she said.
Treñas vowed that the city government will remain vigilant in safeguarding taxpayers’ money and ensuring that public works projects serve the people’s needs.
“Our administration will continue to remain vigilant to ensure that the people’s money will not be wasted on delayed, substandard, and ghost projects. We owe this accountability and protection to the Ilonggos,” she said.
On September 2, Treñas acknowledged DPWH-ICDEO’s invitation for a coordination meeting but said the move came too late.
“I acknowledge the invitation of the Iloilo City District Engineering Office for a coordination meeting, but this gesture comes long overdue. For years, the City Government has called for proper consultation, yet these appeals were ignored,” Treñas said.
She noted that DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has initiated reforms, including requiring the courtesy resignations of district engineers. Given this development, she said it would be prudent to postpone coordination meetings until a new district engineer is appointed.
“Under the leadership of Secretary Vince Dizon, the DPWH is now pursuing much-needed reforms, including the courtesy resignations of district engineers. In line with this, we believe it is prudent to defer the proposed meeting until a new District Engineer is appointed for Iloilo City,” she said.
Treñas clarified that while the city welcomes infrastructure projects, only those aligned with legal, scientific, and people-centered approaches will be supported.
“We welcome infrastructure projects, but only those that are science-based, people-centered, and compliant with the law will move forward. Our people deserve respect, accountability, and genuine partnership,” she said.
The mayor’s statements underscore a widening rift between the city government and the DPWH-ICDEO over project implementation, with mounting calls for tighter scrutiny, transparency, and reforms in public works to protect taxpayers’ money and ensure effective infrastructure delivery. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)