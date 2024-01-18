Treñas to join gathering of visionary leaders in Dubai

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas will join the World Governments Summit’s (WGS) prestigious gathering of visionary leaders from cities around the world to be held in Dubai on February 12 to 24, 2024.

The gathering aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action among mayors, city officials, and urban stakeholders.

Treñas, who was invited by WGS Advisor Guido Bertucci, is the lone invitee from Iloilo and the Philippines. He will specifically participate in the Round Table of Mayors on February 14.

Through insightful discussions, best practice sharing, and networking opportunities, the roundtable will address pressing challenges faced by cities today and explore innovative solutions for building sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban environments.

All expenses for travel and accommodation will be paid by the organizer.

According to the mayor, it will be a worthwhile opportunity for Iloilo City to share its best practices at the same time learn from other participating cities.

“We will share what we have done here in Iloilo City especially pro-poor programs and projects. We have done a lot -- we have free dialysis, we are strengthening our nutrition program and many more,” said Treñas. (PR)