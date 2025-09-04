Treñas urges Baronda, DPWH to release list of Iloilo City projects since 2019

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas has urged Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne Baronda and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Western Visayas to release a complete list of all projects implemented in the city from 2019 to the present, stressing that residents deserve full transparency.

Treñas said on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, that congressional representatives have the authority to request, identify, and sponsor projects for their districts, making it Baronda’s responsibility to disclose all projects coursed through the Iloilo City District Engineering Office (ICDEO).

“It must be emphasized that it is the congressional representative who requests, identifies, and sponsors projects for the lone district of Iloilo City,” Treñas said.

The mayor pointed out that even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently flagged some projects in Iloilo City as either excessively delayed or palpak (defective).

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of the congresswoman to account for and identify all these projects, since every single one implemented by the Iloilo City District Engineering Office originates from the request and sponsorship of the district’s representative,” she added.

Treñas also emphasized her familiarity with the matter, citing her background as a former chief of staff to her father, who served as both a congressman and a member of the Commission on Appointments.

“I can firmly speak on this matter with personal knowledge and experience, having served as chief of staff to my father when he was a member of Congress and of the Commission on Appointments,” she said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)