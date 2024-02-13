Treñas vows support to ‘Candé,’ a full-blown Ilonggo film

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas is giving his full support to the first full-blown Ilonggo film entitled “Candé.”

The mayor expressed his support as he welcomed the cast and production team of the movie led by renowned Ilonggo filmmaker Kevin Pison Piamonte during their courtesy visit at the City Hall on February 8, 2024.

Candé is about Timothy who comes home to Iloilo after 21 years to bury his only childhood playmate, while hoping to resolve the mysteriously tragic incident that greatly affected their friendship.

Filled with bittersweet memories, he retraces his story and the people that made him happy during his brief childhood in Jaro.

Leading the cast is Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Best Supporting Actor JC Santos, who will play the role of Timothy. Together with JC is seasoned actress Sunshine Teodoro playing the role of Lita.

“That’s why the title is Candé because it’s about the Jaro Fiesta and the Nuestra Señora dela Candelaria, and how it actually plays out in the lives of two boys who are best friends until the very tragic incident happened,” Piamonte said.

The movie also features some of the known places in Iloilo such as the new Iloilo airport, Megaworld, Jaro plaza, Jaro Cathedral, and Diversion Road, among others.

As Creative City of Gastronomy, it also showcases Ilonggo food like batchoy.

“The film is massive in a sense that we shot real crowd scene na hindi namin dinaya. We inserted ourselves sa crowd,” Piamonte added.

Lawyer Jobert Peñaflorida, the film’s executive producer with his wife Rhea, said the movie will make every Ilonggo proud.

“It will strengthen our soul as Ilonggo people. It is something that we want to bring not only to the Ilonggos of Iloilo but to the Ilonggos all over the Philippines and the world,” he said.

The Ilonggo entrepreneur thanked Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon and the City Council, and Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo for their support and endorsement.

Santos, who is a Kapampangan, shared that he really does not find it difficult to speak Hiligaynon especially that this is the second time that he played the role of an Ilonggo in a movie.

“Inaral ko sya na parang kanta so it’s easier for me. Emotion-wise, pusong Ilonggo is easy...I learned it like a song, ang sarap pakinggan at hindi ako sobrang nahirapan actually. It was not as challenging as I thought it would be,” he shared.

“We gonna feature Cande so this is a story about devotees, forgiveness, mercy and punong-puno ng puso ang pelikula at Pinoy na Pinoy sya,” Santos added.

Meanwhile, the cast also includes three young children whose raw talents during the massive auditions stood out: Gian Pomperada (as young Timothy), Jan Junash Delima (as Boyboy) and Julian Paul Larroder (as Dondon).

Supporting the lead cast are Ilonggo talents who passed the auditions and had previous work relations with the film’s creative team: Sharon Idone, Laragene Servando-Retazo, Skim Guevarra, Tres Arandela, and Rachel Santillan-Aubert. Actress-singer Pupa Dadivas also appears in a special role. (PR)