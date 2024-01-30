Treñas welcomes Iloilo port modernization

MAYOR Jerry Treñas welcomes the impending modernization of the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC) in Iloilo City.

This, after the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) a 25-year concession contract to develop and operate the port facility.

“The improvement of our port facilities will pave the way for more international container ship arrivals. It will also have a significant impact to the economic growth of the city and the region,” said Treñas.

The cit mayor, who also chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC)-Western Visayas, has been leading the call for the redevelopment or privatization of the port complex into a modern, efficient, and premier gateway not only for Iloilo but for the whole region.

In a news release, it was disclosed that ICTSI received from PPA a Notice of Award for its sole bid to operate the ICPC in accordance with PPA Administrative Order (AO) 03-2016 or the Port Terminal Management Regulatory Framework (PTMRF).

It will begin operations of the facility upon contract signing and PPA’s issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

“We are elated and grateful to be entrusted with the redevelopment of the Iloilo Port. We recognize the port’s pivotal role in driving Iloilo's economic and social growth. Our comprehensive proposal outlines significant investments in infrastructure upgrades, cargo-handling equipment, and operational efficiency measures, all aimed at transforming the Iloilo Port into a premier gateway,” said Christian Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

After handover to ICTSI, ICPC will be renamed Visayas Container Terminal (VCT).

Gonzales also thanked Iloilo local chief executives for their support.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Iloilo stakeholders and officials, particularly, Governor Arthur Defensor and Mayor Jerry Treñas and former Senator Franklin Drilon, who believe in ICTSI's vision for the VCT. This is our first project in the Visayas and, as with all our projects, we will do all to make this a success and make Iloilo key to improving the country’s supply chain and competitiveness in global trade,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Ilonggo Senate President Franklin Drilon expressed bullishness about the PPA’s decision to grant a contract for the re-development of VCT to ICTSI.

“With its impressive track record, ICTSI is well-positioned to efficiently manage the ports and address the longstanding congestion issues plaguing our ports, which have deterred potential investors. The decision to partner with ICTSI is a significant step forward in transforming VCT into a modern, world-class port facility and accommodating more domestic and international shipments. This will position Iloilo as a key driver of economic progress in the Philippines,” Drilon said.

Drilon, who has been credited for the transformation of Iloilo and its thriving growth, sees immense potential in the project in terms of unlocking economic opportunities, fostering trade, job creation, business expansion, and regional connectivity.

VCT has 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land for container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.

Upon signing of the contract, ICTSI will focus on improving terminal productivity and service quality by investing in the development and rehabilitation of the terminal infrastructure and the deployment of cargo-handling equipment. (PR)