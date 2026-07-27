Treñas hopes to hear plans on fuel crisis, flood control in Marcos’ 5th Sona

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas said she hopes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will give importance to the National Government's plans for the country's current challenges during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“Ang aton nga isa ka gina-expect nga ma-mention man sang aton nga Presidente ang iya nga mga plano para sa krisis nga gina-atubang naton subong. As of last week, nag-increase naman ang krudo kag ginapangitaan naton sang paagi kun paano kita makabulig sa aton mga driver para mabuligan man sila,” Treñas said.

She also looks forward to hearing the President’s plans for flood control measures, especially to address the recurring effects of heavy rains in Iloilo City.

Treñas also expressed gratitude to the Marcos administration for consistently choosing Iloilo City as one of the pilot areas for new national government programs.

“Kita diri ya sa Iloilo City pirmi gina-pilot test sang mga programa sang national government. Kun kaisa, isa sa tatlo ka mga syudad, kag sa Visayas region permi kita ginapili,” she added.

Treñas hopes the Sona will ultimately provide a clear direction on how the National Government plans to address the country's challenges, including rising fuel prices, flood control measures, and programs that provide greater assistance to Filipinos. (PR)