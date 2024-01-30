Trenas thanks Marcos for supporting Dinagyang

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his message of support to the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival 2024.

"On behalf of the Ilonggo community, I am thankful to the President for supporting our Dinagyang Festival. This inspires us even more in the realization of all our Dinagyang endeavors. We hope to inspire others, too, with the way we manage and promote the festival," Treñas said.

In a message, the President greeted the Ilonggos for their festival and to always uphold the Filipino devotion to Señor Sto. Niño.

“Let the Dinagyang Festival serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve, protect, and promote our identity in these changing times,” the President said.

Marcos said the Dinagyang festival showcases the vibrancy of lloilo, and the profound sense of unity and pride that defines its proud and resilient people.

“It is through this collective effort that we ensure the continuity of the distinct way of life that binds us as one nation moving ever forward towards a brighter future,” he added.

Treñas also expressed profound gratitude to House Speaker Martin Romualdez for gracing this year's celebration. (PR)