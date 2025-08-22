Tricycle driver nabbed with P510,000 'shabu' in Passi City buy-bust

A TRICYCLE driver tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after being caught with 75 grams of suspected shabu worth P510,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Passi City, Iloilo, at around 5:50 p.m. on August 20, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their successful anti-drug operation.

“This arrest and the confiscation of illegal drugs are just among the many operations that reflect the tireless efforts of our personnel to eradicate the drug menace in the region,” he said.

Ligan’s statement also served as a warning to individuals involved in the illegal drug trade, urging them to stop their activities and surrender to authorities.

The suspect, identified only as alias Ron Ron, 27, a resident of Passi City, was apprehended by personnel of the Passi City Police Station (PCPS).

Confiscated from him were one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet and three large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The suspect is now under police custody and faces charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)