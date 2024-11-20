Tricycle passenger shot dead in Iloilo City

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed by unidentified men at 3:15 p.m. of November 19, 2024, along MH Del Pilar Street, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The victim, identified as Chris Mark Gapol, a resident of Zone 5, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, was inside a tricycle waiting for someone when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached him.

Initial police investigation revealed that the assailants, without any apparent reason, shot the victim multiple times using an unknown caliber of firearm.

Gapol sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was declared dead on arrival at Iloilo Doctors' Hospital, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The assailants fled after the incident.

Law enforcement authorities, including personnel from the Iloilo City Police Office, have launched a hot pursuit operation to identify and apprehend the killers.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the shooting. (Leo Solinap)