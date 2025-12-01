Trillion Peso March 2.0 rallies end peacefully across Western Visayas

MORE than 3,130 participants from various sectors peacefully joined six coordinated “Trillion Peso March 2.0” rallies across Western Visayas on November 30, 2025, with demonstrations concluding without major incidents in Iloilo City, Roxas City in Capiz, Kalibo in Aklan, and San Jose in Antique.

The gatherings, held simultaneously, called for transparency, accountability, and good governance, following planned rally routes in coordination with local authorities.

In Iloilo City, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) reported no major incidents from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Small groups of participants marched from Jaro Plaza and the University of the Philippines Visayas campus before converging at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol for a short program.

Organizers and authorities said the orderly conduct of the rallies reflected cooperation among participants, community stakeholders, and local agencies. Officers managed dispersal as scheduled, allowing normal activities in cities and municipalities to continue.

Throughout Western Visayas, demonstrations were marked by adherence to rally routes and peaceful conduct. Students, workers, church groups, and civil society organizations participated in the simultaneous activities, all of which ended without disruption to public safety or local operations.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the conduct of participants and the professionalism of police units deployed across the region.

“I commend the peaceful conduct of the activities, where participants responsibly exercised their constitutional right to assemble. I also commend the dedicated men and women of PRO 6, together with our force multipliers, for their professionalism and commitment to ensuring safety and order,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo chief, said the orderly conduct of the march reflected effective coordination, community cooperation, and the police's commitment to maximum tolerance.

“We assure the people of Iloilo City that Icpo will continue to uphold maximum tolerance, protect human rights, and maintain a peaceful environment where citizens can safely express their views,” Legada said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)