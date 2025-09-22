Trillion Peso March in Western Visayas concludes peacefully

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported that the observance of the 53rd Martial Law commemoration and the “Trillion Peso March” on September 21, 2025, across the region ended peacefully with no major incidents recorded.

According to PRO 6, a total of 12 protest rallies were staged with around 3,136 participants.

These included four in Aklan, two in Capiz, one each in Antique, Guimaras, and Iloilo Province, and three in Iloilo City.

Demonstrators raised issues on alleged corruption and flood control projects, but all activities were carried out in an orderly manner.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended both rally participants and police forces for their discipline and cooperation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all rallyists for exercising their right to free expression in a peaceful and responsible manner. Your cooperation allowed the activities to proceed smoothly and without incident,” he said.

Ligan praised the police personnel for their professionalism, vigilance, and tolerance during the Trillion Peso March in Western Visayas.

He attributed the event's safe and orderly conclusion to the discipline and unity exhibited by everyone involved.

PRO 6 said the command coordinated with local government units, stakeholders, and force multipliers to implement security measures such as crowd control and the deployment of Civil Disturbance Management units.

Police personnel were directed to exercise maximum tolerance and respect for human rights during the demonstrations.

In Iloilo City, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under the leadership of Police Colonel Kim Legada, reported zero major incidents during the march.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Icpo recorded no disruptions related to the public demonstration.

Around 3,000 participants marched from Jaro Plaza and the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) campus before converging at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol for a program.

Legada said the peaceful outcome was the result of effective security deployment, coordination with organizers, and cooperation from participants and the public.

“The success of today’s activity reflects our shared commitment to democracy, peace, and responsible citizenship. We thank the community for their cooperation in keeping Iloilo City safe and orderly,” Legada said.

The Icpo commended the discipline of rally participants and the dedication of the Civil Disturbance Management team and police personnel who managed the event.

Both Icpo and PRO 6 assured their continued readiness to protect the rights of citizens while ensuring public safety and security in Western Visayas.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas also issued a statement, praising the conduct of the march.

“I commend the peaceful and orderly conduct of the ‘Trillion Peso March’ held yesterday, September 21, 2025. The violence-free rally showed the Ilonggos’ maturity as protesters, organizers, law enforcement, and the public stood united with discipline and respect,” Treñas said.

She further stressed accountability in governance.

“As we always say, officials and sponsors behind these palpak, delayed, and useless projects must be held accountable not only in Iloilo City but nationwide. I thank the Iloilo City Police Office, led by Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, for upholding maximum tolerance and human rights while ensuring safety. I also commend the organizers and thousands of participants whose responsible exercise of democracy sets a strong example for the whole country,” she added.

Treñas also emphasized the importance of continuing to safeguard democracy.

“Yesterday reminds us that accountability and transparency must guide governance, and that people’s voices are central in building a just and democratic future. Let us continue to safeguard democracy, uphold human rights, and keep Iloilo City a place where freedom thrives,” she said. (Leo Solinap)