Troops recover high-powered firearm, war materials after Capiz clash

SOLDIERS seized an M16 assault rifle and war materials after a brief encounter with suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Barangay Batobato, Tapaz, Capiz, on Monday afternoon, November 18, 2024.

Responding to reports of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) activity, the troops under the Philippine Army’s 12th Infantry Battalion (12IB) launched a combat operation and engaged three suspected members of the NPA around 5:50 p.m.

The suspected rebels were believed to be part of the Regional Sentro De Grabidad (RSDG) and the dismantled Central Front-Komiteng Rehiyon Panay.

The firefight lasted for five minutes, with the CTG members retreating northward.

No government casualties were reported, and the extent of NPA losses remained unknown.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, praised the 12IB for their swift and decisive action.

“A stable internal peace and security environment in Panay Island is within our reach. Our troops are persistently pursuing remnants of the CTG to prevent the group from resurging,” Sison said.

He vowed to prevent the terrorist group from gaining ground or regaining strength with the support of the people of Panay, saying: "We will ensure their complete defeat.”

Sison also appealed to remaining NPA members to abandon their armed struggle and reintegrate into society.

“Come forward while you still have time to rebuild your lives. We want you to experience a harmonious and productive life, surrounded by the love and support of your loved ones and community,” Sison said.

Sison urged for a peaceful and progressive Panay and Visayan region. (Leo Solinap)