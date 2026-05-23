Tuaño assumes as acting PRO 6 chief

POLICE Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño formally assumed the position of acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) during the Ceremonial Joint Turnover and Assumption of Office conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on May 22, 2026, at Camp BGen Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

The ceremony was presided over by Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the PNP, who recognized the contributions of outgoing officials and challenged newly installed leaders to uphold discipline, accountability, and operational excellence amid evolving security concerns.

Tuaño succeeded Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, who assumed as deputy director for operations of the PNP.

The leadership transition formed part of a wider organizational reshuffle involving key operational and intelligence positions within the police organization.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Balles formally assumed as acting director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, replacing Police Brigadier General Glicerio Cansilao, who retired from the police service after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog also assumed as acting regional director of Police Regional Office 12, replacing Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente.

In a parallel development, Ardiente assumed as officer-in-charge of the Directorate for Intelligence, replacing Police Major General Wilson Joseph Lopez, who was designated as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Chief, PNP for Operations.

The PNP said the ceremony underscored its continuing commitment to leadership continuity, organizational stability, and strengthened operational capability across its various commands and units.

Senior police officials, members of the Command Group, Directorial Staff, personnel from different units, and immediate family members of outgoing and incoming officials attended the event.

Nartatez emphasized that the leadership transition supports the organization’s operational goals and institutional reforms under the administration’s national peace and security agenda.

“He emphasized that their service strengthened institutional performance and operational effectiveness, while underscoring that incoming leaders are expected to lead with discipline, accountability, and strong operational direction in addressing emerging security challenges,” the statement added.

The PNP said the leadership deployment aligns with its Focused Agenda through enhanced coordination, sustained institutional reform, and improved operational efficiency.

The organization added that the changes aim to strengthen public trust and deliver a more responsive police service under the campaign “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: serbisyong mabilis, tapat, at nararamdaman.”

Tuaño now takes command of the PRO 6, which supervises police operations in the region - Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, and Guimaras provinces.

The turnover came amid continuing anti-criminality and peace and order operations being conducted by the PRO 6, including campaigns against illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal gambling, and other criminal activities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)