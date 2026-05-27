Tuaño pushes stronger media ties, open communication in police force

POLICE Brigadier General Randulf Torres Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), met with members of the Iloilo media on May 26, 2026, during his first “Meet and Greet” activity aimed at strengthening coordination, transparency, and communication between the police organization and the press.

Tuaño said the PRO 6 remains committed to “strengthening transparency, accountability, and meaningful partnership with the media in Western Visayas.”

He also directed chiefs of police and unit commanders to ensure “timely, coordinated, and responsible engagement with the media regarding crime-related incidents and public safety concerns within their respective areas of responsibility.”

“The timely release of accurate information is essential in maintaining public trust and preventing misinformation,” Tuaño said in a statement released following the engagement.

The activity formed part of the new acting regional director’s efforts to build stronger partnerships with journalists and information officers covering law enforcement and public safety concerns across Western Visayas.

During the dialogue, Tuaño emphasized the importance of responsive communication with media partners, especially during developing incidents where information is still undergoing validation.

“Even while details are still being validated, personnel are encouraged to provide prompt acknowledgment or initial updates whenever possible,” Tuaño said.

He added that responsiveness promotes “openness, trust, mutual respect, and continued professionalism in our engagement with media partners in service to the public.”

Tuaño, who previously served as a spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said he recognizes the role of journalists in informing communities and supporting public service.

“Having previously served as a PNP spokesperson, I deeply value the important role of the media in public service and in keeping our communities informed,” he said.

The acting regional director also urged police personnel to maintain professionalism, openness, and mutual respect in all interactions with members of the media.

According to the PRO 6, the engagement highlighted the regional office’s commitment to transparent and responsible dissemination of public information under Tuaño’s leadership.

The gathering also served as a venue for dialogue and cooperation between the police organization and media practitioners in Iloilo.

Tuaño underscored his leadership mantra, “Responsive, Trusted, and Transformative Policing for a Safer Western Visayas,” which he said would guide the regional police force in carrying out public service, law enforcement, and community relations initiatives.

"I encourage all Chiefs of Police and unit commanders to ensure timely, coordinated, and responsible engagement with the media regarding crime-related incidents and public safety concerns within their respective areas of responsibility. The timely release of accurate information is essential in maintaining public trust and preventing misinformation," Tuaño said.

The PRO 6 said the initiative reflects its continuing efforts to maintain open communication channels with stakeholders, particularly the media, in delivering timely and accurate information to the public.

In his statement, Tuaño assured the public that the regional police force remains focused on responsive and people-centered policing.

“The Philippine National Police PRO6 remains steadfast in delivering responsive, reliable, and people-centered service guided by integrity, accountability, and respect,” he said.

Members of the Iloilo media attended the activity, which marked Tuaño’s first formal engagement with journalists since assuming leadership of the regional police office.

The event centered on strengthening working relations between the press and law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas through regular communication and coordination. (Leo Solinap)