Tugboat sinking in Iloilo River triggers oil spill response, safety measures

AUTHORITIES launched an emergency response operation at Muelle Loney, City Proper District in Iloilo City, after a small vessel sank around 9:30 a.m., causing an oil sheen in the Iloilo River on October 27, 2024.

The Iloilo Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) quickly mobilized to contain the spill and assess the environmental impact.

At 1:14 p.m., oil was seen flowing from the Iloilo River into the Iloilo Strait, prompting the PCG to deploy a spill boom to prevent further spread. Officials prioritized safety protocols and contained the oil to minimize environmental damage.

By 4:34 p.m., efforts to lift the submerged tugboat had begun, utilizing an IBC crawler crane.

By 6:36 p.m., the sunken tugboat was being stabilized by a crawler crane, and a pumping operation was underway. The CDRRMO ensured scene safety by deploying a tower light due to the absence of streetlights. The PCG deployed spill booms, absorbent pads, and oil dispersant to address oil leaks. The salvage operation was expected to be completed within 30 minutes.

Iloilo City Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon commended the Philippine Coast Guard, Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction Office, Urban Search and Rescue Unit, and other agencies for their swift response to a submerged tugboat incident at Muelle Loney, stating that safety is their priority and urging vessel owners to secure their vessels.

"We commend the quick response and teamwork of the Philippine Coast Guard, Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Urban Search and Rescue Unit, Philippine National Police, and other agencies in handling the submerged tugboat incident at Muelle Loney yesterday, 27 October 2024," Ganzon said.

Ganzon emphasized safety as a top priority and has taken all necessary precautions to minimize potential risks to waterways.

"We also urge all tugboat owners to secure their vessels properly to prevent similar incidents in the future," Ganzon said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)