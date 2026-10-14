Two Antique most wanted persons arrested

POLICE operatives arrested two of Antique’s most wanted persons facing separate rape and murder charges during manhunt operations in San Remigio and Tobias Fornier on October 12 and 13, 2026, respectively, following information from a concerned citizen and the implementation of arrest warrants issued by a local court.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrests were part of continuing operations against individuals facing criminal charges.

“Ang patuloy na pagtunton at pag-aresto sa mga wanted person, lalo na sa mga nahaharap sa mabibigat na kasong kriminal, ay mahalagang hakbang upang mapanatili ang kapayapaan at seguridad sa ating mga komunidad. Sa pamamagitan ng maagap na pagpapatupad ng mga warrant of arrest, natitiyak nating naihaharap sa hukuman ang mga akusado at napagtitibay ang ating mga hakbang upang maiwasan ang mga posibleng banta sa kaligtasan ng publiko,” Tuaño said.

(The continuous tracking and arrest of wanted persons, particularly those facing serious criminal charges, is a crucial step in maintaining peace and security in our communities. Through the prompt execution of arrest warrants, we ensure that the accused are brought before the court and strengthen our efforts to avert potential threats to public safety.)

According to separate police reports released on October 13, the arrested individuals ranked third and fourth, respectively, on Antique’s provincial most wanted persons list.

The third most wanted person, identified as alias Makoy, 31, single and a resident of Sibalom, Antique, was arrested at approximately 3:50 p.m. on October 12 in Barangay Cabiawan, San Remigio, Antique.

Makoy was also ranked first on San Remigio’s municipal most wanted persons list.

Police said information provided by a concerned citizen helped the tracker team of the San Remigio Municipal Police Station (MPS) locate Makoy and serve the arrest warrant.

Makoy faces two counts of rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant was issued on October 8, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 11, in San Jose, Antique. No bail was recommended.

Authorities informed Makoy of his constitutional rights in a language he understood following his arrest.

He remains in the custody of the San Remigio MPS for documentation before being presented to the court.

Tuaño said the arrest demonstrated the importance of cooperation between the police and residents in locating individuals facing serious criminal charges.

“Ang isang mahalagang impormasyong ibinahagi ng isang concerned citizen ay naging susi upang matunton at maaresto ang isang high-ranking wanted person. Patunay ito na kapag may tiwala at pagtutulungan ang pulisya at komunidad, mas nagiging epektibo ang ating kampanya laban sa kriminalidad. Hindi kailangang maging pulis upang makatulong sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan. Sa simpleng pagbibigay ng tama at napapanahong impormasyon, maaari tayong makatulong upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga biktima na makamit ang hustisya,” Tuaño said.

(Crucial information shared by a concerned citizen proved instrumental in tracking down and arresting a high-ranking wanted person. This demonstrates that when there is trust and cooperation between the police and the community, our campaign against criminality becomes more effective. One does not need to be a police officer to help maintain peace and order. By simply providing accurate and timely information, we can help ensure that victims have the opportunity to attain justice.)

The regional director also encouraged residents to report information about wanted persons and urged individuals with outstanding arrest warrants to surrender voluntarily.

“Hinihikayat natin ang publiko na huwag matakot magbahagi ng impormasyon hinggil sa kinaroroonan ng mga wanted person. Tinitiyak natin na ang anumang impormasyong matatanggap ay hahawakan nang may kaukulang pag-iingat upang mapangalagaan ang seguridad ng mga nagbibigay nito. Sa mga indibidwal namang may nakabinbing warrant of arrest, mas makabubuting kusang sumuko sa pinakamalapit na himpilan ng pulisya at harapin ang proseso ng batas,” Tuaño added.

(We encourage the public not to hesitate to share information about the whereabouts of wanted persons. We assure you that any information received will be handled with due care to protect the safety of those providing it. Individuals with outstanding arrest warrants are encouraged to voluntarily surrender to the nearest police station and face the legal process.)

Meanwhile, police arrested Antique’s fourth most wanted person, identified as alias Tonio, 55, a widowed farmer and resident of Tobias Fornier, Antique, during a separate operation at approximately 11:06 a.m. on October 13.

Tonio was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Tobias Fornier, by personnel of the Tobias Fornier MPS in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Police said Tonio was wanted for murder under an arrest warrant issued on October 8, 2026, by the RTC, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 11, in San Jose, Antique.

The court did not recommend bail for his temporary release.

Following his arrest, police informed Tonio of his constitutional rights in a language he understood.

He was placed under police custody for documentation before being presented to the appropriate court.

Both arrests were carried out under separate warrants issued by the same RTC branch in San Jose, Antique, on October 8.

The San Remigio operation involved information from a concerned citizen, while the Tobias Fornier operation was conducted through coordination between municipal police and regional intelligence personnel.

PRO 6 said it would continue intelligence-driven manhunt operations, strengthen coordination among police units and maintain cooperation with communities to locate and arrest wanted persons across Western Visayas.

The regional police office also emphasized the importance of public participation in providing information that could help authorities serve outstanding arrest warrants.

Both accused remain in police custody pending the required documentation and court proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)