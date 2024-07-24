Typhoon Carina wreaks havoc in Iloilo City

TYPHOON Carina has caused significant damage in several barangays in Iloilo City.

As of 6 p.m. of July 23, 59 houses were reported destroyed and 40 were damaged.

Around 149 families, or 409 individuals were displaced by the typhoon.

The barangays most affected were Boulevard, San Juan, Calumpang (Molo District), Ortiz, Ma. Clara (City Proper), Calaparan, Sto. Niño Norte, Sto. Niño Sur (Arevalo District), and Calubihan (Jaro District).

The Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) collaborated with affected barangays, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD), and the public.

Quick Response Division head Darwin Joemil Papa said that evacuation centers were opened, and the EOC prepared a situational report recommending class cancellations.

Barangay Emergency Operations Centers assisted affected families, disseminated information, and activated evacuation centers.

City DRRM officer Donna Magno noted that various teams provided food, non-food items, medical care, and psychosocial support to evacuees.

The CSWDO also coordinated the food and non-food items cluster, ensuring a steady supply of cooked meals for evacuees.

Essential supplies were distributed at evacuation centers and community kitchens.

These include rice (quantity not specified), sardines (one box), beef loaf (one box), cup noodles (three boxes), instant noodles (two boxes), mineral water (five boxes), coffee (30 pieces), and milo (30 pieces).

Search and rescue teams conducted coastal patrols, assisted with evacuations, cleared debris, and rescued wildlife. (Leo Solinap)