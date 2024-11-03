Undas 2024 in Western Visayas 'generally peaceful'

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) declared a generally peaceful observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days, with no significant incidents reported across Western Visayas.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky attributed the smooth celebration to the cooperation between law enforcement, local government units, and public adherence to cemetery guidelines.

“We extend our warmest gratitude to the different local government units, other government agencies, barangay officials, barangay tanods, force multipliers, rescue groups, and volunteer organizations for helping us secure cemeteries, ports, terminals, and other areas of convergence that resulted in a peaceful celebration of Undas 2024,” Wanky said.

Wanky acknowledged the public's cooperation and early knowledge of safety rules when entering cemeteries.

Wanky also commended the “sacrifices and commitment of unit commanders and all police personnel across the region for truthfully and dedicatedly performing their individual tasks that led to this feat.”

During the observance period, October 31 to November 2, PRO 6 recorded 77 incidents, reflecting a 12.5 percent decrease from the 88 incidents recorded in 2023. Among the eight focus crimes—murder, homicide, physical injury, theft, robbery, rape, and vehicle and motorcycle carnapping—only 12 incidents were reported, down from 22 last year.

To maintain order and provide assistance, PRO 6 deployed approximately 2,500 police personnel regionwide to staff Police Assistance Desks at key locations such as cemeteries, ports, and terminals, supported by 1,872 force multipliers.

“As the people are about to return to their workplaces and students go back to school, our police visibility and other interventions will continue to ensure that everyone is safe and secure,” Wanky added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)