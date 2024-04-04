Untitled Apr 04, 2024 05:39 pm

ILOILO. Residents of Barangays Bondulan and Santol in San Dionisio, Iloilo now have access to clean and reliable water due to the inauguration of two water system projects initiated by Governor Arthur "Toto" Defensor Jr. (left). San Dionisio Mayor Darwin Bajada looks as Defensor washes his face from a deep well using the faucet in Barangays Bondulan. (Photo by Leo Solinap)

BARANGAYS Bondulan and Santol residents in San Dionisio, Iloilo now have access to clean and reliable water due to the inauguration of two water system projects.

Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. is focused on improving living standards and promoting health through his "MoReProgGRes" program.

The term MoReProgGRes represents a movement for a resurgent, progressive, globally competitive, and resilient Iloilo province.

Defensor was surprised by the abundant water supply in a deep well in Barangay Bondulan, San Dionisio, Iloilo, despite drought affecting nearby towns.

"It's good because we have deep wells that sustain us. We have deep wells in other barangays that have dried up, and when our deep well dries up, that's when the problem arises," Defensor said.

The governor said water is the only problem, but it can be solved with a motor pump. In emergencies, the motor pump can be borrowed for assistance.

"But if they dry up, then we face a different kind of problem. We should prioritize our problems first, and let's continue to use our water wisely," Defensor said during the inauguration ceremony.

The improvement of the water system project in Barangay Bondulan received P750,000 in funding from the 20 percent National Tax Allocation (NTA) for 2022.

The project included enhancing current water lines, adding new lines and fixtures, and building capacity for a Barangay Water Service Association (Bawasa) to oversee operations.

Implemented by the local government, the project directly benefits 70 households in Barangay Bondulan.

The project completion period spanned from August 16 to September 2023.

Barangay Santol in San Dionisio, Iloilo also received a P750,000 water system improvement project funded by the 20 percent NTA (CY 2022).

Implemented by Red Hammer International, Builders Corp. project included well development, installation of electric motor/electrical fixtures, water lines/fixtures, and capacity development for Bawasa to manage operations.

The Santol project serves a larger population, benefiting 215 households.

Construction began in October 2023 and was completed in January 2024.

These water system projects represent a significant step forward for Barangays Bondulan and Santol, ensuring residents have access to a crucial resource for health and well-being.

Barangay Bondulan, with a population of 1,498 according to the 2020 Census, accounts for 3.84 percent of San Dionisio's total population.

Adjacent to Barangay Bondulan is Barangay Santol with a population of 892 according to the 2020 Census, making up 2.28 percent of the total population of San Dionisio.

San Dionisio is situated around 112 kilometers to the north of Iloilo City.

On April 2, 2024, Defensor Jr. gave a P5 million check to San Dionisio Mayor Darwin Bajada for another water system project at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol during Bajada's visit. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)