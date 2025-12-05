Untitled Dec 05, 2025 08:05 pm

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested the region’s third most wanted person (MWP) for qualified rape of a minor during an operation in Barangay Tabucan, Dumangas, Iloilo at 8:32 a.m. on December 5, 2025.

The suspect, known as alias Bebong, 34, a construction worker, and a resident of Dumangas, was also listed as the second most wanted at the municipal level and sixth at the provincial level.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for the arrest.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering dedication, diligence, and teamwork of our police personnel in pursuing justice and protecting our communities. Our commitment to ensuring that criminals are held accountable sends a clear message: that the law will always prevail, and that PRO 6 remains steadfast in its duty to safeguard the peace and security of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police said the Tracker Team of the Dumangas Municipal Police Station, with support from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office’s intelligence and special operations units and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, arrested the suspect on December 2, 2025, based on a warrant issued by the Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 6 in Dumangas, Iloilo.

The warrant carried no bail for qualified rape of a minor and set P180,000 bail for rape by sexual assault, both under the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 7610.

The suspect is now under the custody of Dumangas MPS for proper disposition of the case. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)