UP Visayas denies NPA recruitment allegations

The university chief called on government agencies and lawmakers to disregard Celiz’s statement, describing it as unverified, irresponsible, and dangerous.

Meanwhile, UPV welcomed a new batch of students for the 2024-2025 academic year during the UPV opening exercises on Monday, August 12.

The opening exercises, held at the UPV Covered Court on the Miagao campus, featured the theme “Padayon sa Pagpasangkad kang Kaaram kag Pag-alagad” (Continuously Ascending in Knowledge and Service). The event included an introduction to academic organizations, presentations from UPV officials and deans, and an inspirational message from Josette Emlen Genio, a UPV alumna.

Genio, a sustainable market specialist for Better Seafood Philippines, emphasized the value of learning from challenges and fostering growth and humility. “The cycle of challenges – and at times failures – and learnings is a dynamic process that fuels our continuous improvement. Surround yourself with people who excel in certain areas to encourage ongoing learning, growth, and humility,” Genio said.

Camposano highlighted the role of UPV students in addressing societal inequalities. “A true ‘Iskolar ng Bayan’ has a political responsibility: to use what you have learned here to make society less unequal,” Camposano stated.

The event concluded with remarks from senior student Kylene Anne Millares and freshman representative Eva Cerise Lopez. (SunStar Philippines)