UP Visayas, Lopez Museum bring Filipino Masters' Art to Iloilo

THE University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV), the Lopez Group Foundation, and the Iloilo City Government have formalized a collaboration to bring the works of renowned Filipino artists to Iloilo for a series of exhibitions from June 2024 through May 2026.

The exhibition program will feature original artworks by Juan Luna, Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo, Fernando Amorsolo, and other masters from the extensive collection of the Lopez Museum and Library in Manila.

The agreement was signed on Monday, May 20, 2024, by UPV Chancellor Clement Camposano, Lopez Group Foundation Inc. president Mercedes Lopez Vargas, and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas at the Iloilo City Hall Mayor's office.

The signing marked the first time the museum is sharing its significant Philippine art collection outside Metro Manila.

The exhibitions will be held at the UPV Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage in General Luna Street Iloilo City.

The idea for the exhibition program was conceived by former senator Franklin Drilon and strongly supported by former Department of Tourism secretary Narzalina Lim.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, a champion of art and cultural projects in the country, allocated funds for the initiative in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

"The most significant event. This is the first time that the Lopez Foundation has agreed to bring out masterpieces out of the Lopez museum to be displayed here in Iloilo," Drilon said.

Beyond public viewing, the exhibitions aim to serve as learning platforms for students and scholars of art and culture.

Professor Martin Genodepa, director of the UPV Office of Initiatives in Culture and the Arts, will manage the program and develop educational modules to accompany the exhibitions.

While relatively new, the UPV Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage is emerging as a major destination to explore the art and culture of Western Visayas through its seven galleries.

The Lopez Museum, located along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, houses a remarkable collection spanning centuries of Philippine art, from the colonial era to contemporary works. Its extensive holdings include paintings, sculptures, furniture, and other artifacts.

"We are grateful for (former) Senator Drilon , bacause he was relentless to bring Lopez Museum to come to Iloilo," Lopez Vargas said.

Treñas expressed excitement about the upcoming exhibitions, highlighting their potential to enrich the cultural experiences available in Iloilo City.

"This exhibit is really is one of the best thing is going to happen for Iloilo. We are very happy that this is happening. I would like to thank Lopez Foundation, Professor Martin Genodepa and Chancellor Clement Camposano for allowing this exhibit to be in UP," Treñas said.

The exhibition program reflects a collective effort to promote Philippine art, provide educational opportunities, and celebrate the country's rich artistic heritage.

With the support of various stakeholders, the masterpieces of Luna Hidalgo, Amorsolo, and other Filipino greats will soon grace the walls of the UPV Museum, inspiring and enlightening audiences in Iloilo. (Leo Solinap)