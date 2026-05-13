Urban shading to enhance active mobility in Iloilo City

CONSTRUCTION of the urban shading or “green tunnel” along Diversion Road in Mandurriao, Iloilo City is underway as part of the P74-million national investment for active mobility and sustainable infrastructure.

Funded by the Department of Transportation at no cost to the Iloilo City Government, the project also includes the establishment of one Stand-Alone End-of-Trip (EOT) Cycling Facility, Short-Term EOT Facility, and improved public transport stops to support safer and more commuter- and cyclist-friendly roads.

Site I for the urban shading stretches 378 linear meters and is located along the bike lane of Cuartero-Calubihan, while Site II will begin along the bike lane across Plazuela de Iloilo going toward San Rafael and has a total length of 352 linear meters.

Shifting efforts from simply maintaining roads to creating an integrated mobility ecosystem, the Iloilo City Government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) officially broke ground on May 11, 2026 a series of transformative projects designed to make the city even more walkable and bike-friendly.

Iloilo is only the second city in the country to be granted this project, following Marikina City, Mayor Raisa Treñas revealed during the ceremony.

“We are very grateful for this project and ang commitment sang syudad indi lang nagatapos diri,” she said, expressing as well her gratitude to the project partners, Iloilo City Active Mobility Council, the public, and the city’s dedicated cleaning, greening and beautification teams.

EOTs will feature secure bicycle parking, showers, changing rooms, and lockers to support commuters cycling to work or school.

Chosen sites for this are in Esplanade 3 Skate Park, where the groundbreaking ceremony took place, and the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand.

“It’s timely because of the crisis. But we’re showing also that the initiative was prior pa sa crisis, we’ve thought of this ahead na,” said Ar. Wilfredo S. Sy Jr., member of the Iloilo City Active Mobility Council.

He noted that although the project is slated for completion within 280 calendar days, he looks forward to one component completed ahead of schedule. This phased approach will allow the city to refine construction and implementation for future project components.

To facilitate this, the DOTr initially provided a project template, granting the city flexibility to customize and localize the implementation.

Meanwhile, as part of sustainable urban transportation efforts, the mayor teased on improving the Iloilo Bike Festival held annually in June into a Mobility Festival.

Sy supported this, adding that the council seeks to elevate the quarterly bike count by integrating pedestrian count and covering the new Iloilo Sunset Boulevard. (PR)