Uswag Ilonggo Party-list distributes cash assistance

THE Uswag Ilonggo party-list recently distributed cash assistance to 13,500 constituents in Iloilo City and the Second District of Iloilo.

On August 21, 2024, approximately 7,500 beneficiaries were present, while on August 22, 6,000 beneficiaries were expected.

“We will continue to provide service to the Ilonggos. This is a testament to our commitment to serving the Ilonggo people," said James “Jojo” Ang Jr., representative of Uswag Ilonggo party-list.

The distribution event at the Iloilo Sports Complex in La Paz District, Iloilo City, provided cash assistance, free breakfast, and raffle prizes including two motorcycles, rice, and appliances, courtesy of Lone District of the City of Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar.

The event was attended by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and Chief Philippine National Police (PNP) General Rommel Francisco Marbil.

The Uswag Ilonggo party list would provide a two-day distribution of P3,000 per person to the Iloilo Secord District and P2,000 per person to Iloilo City.

The event was also graced by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., who is the regional chairman Uswag Ilonggo party-list, Second District Representative

Mike Gorriceta, mayors of the Second District of Iloilo, and representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other government agencies. (SunStar Philippines)