Uswag scholarship supports Ilonggos’ future

THE Uswag Scholarship Program, one of Iloilo City Government's flagship initiatives, anchored on its W.H.E.E.L.S. or Welfare, Health, Environment, Education, Livelihood, Sustainability roadmap under Education, has been successfully assisting underprivileged yet deserving students in receiving financial aid to further their education.

Mayor Jerry Treñas launched this program in 2010 and eventually established a list of professionals.

The initiative has aided young Ilonggos in pursuing their academic goals and achieving their dreams.

“Education is vital to building a community and a nation. As father of the city, I want my children, the Ilonggos, to have bigger and better opportunities to improve their lives; that’s why investing in education through various programs and projects is one of our priorities,” said Treñas.

Qualified beneficiaries get P5,000 cash assistance per semester, or a total of P10,000 per year.

“To the scholars, they should continue studying well and strive hard since the guidelines state that there must be no grade lower than 80 in any subject for their scholarship to continue; they need to maintain their grades until they graduate,” USWAG Scholarship Office Head Rene Jabican said.

A total of 27,389 scholars since 2010 have benefited from the program, and many are already doing well professionally.

There were 2,000 awardees including 34 Cum Laude, 11 Magna Cum Laude, one Summa Cum Laude, and 46 with Latin Honors in 2023.

Shyraine Ann G. Pajanel, who graduated Cum Laude in Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Filipino at Central Philippine University expressed appreciation for the help she received.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude and say thank you to our beloved Mayor Jerry P. Treñas for being one of his Uswag Scholars. Thank you so much for helping me pursue my dream and making me believe that education is the key to success. Now I am proud to say that I am a licensed professional teacher,” Pajanel said.

Angel Grace Gellangarin is also thankful to have graduated Cum Laude in Bachelor of Science Major in Tourism Management at Colegio del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus.

“As an Uswag scholar of our beloved Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, I am grateful and honored to be one of his scholars in 2019. Thank you for making me believe that failures are redirections for better opportunities. This made me realize that I am able to do great things and discover my multiple intelligences. Thank you for this opportunity to be part of Uswag Scholarship and for bringing Iloilo City to the next level!” Gellangarin said.

The scholarship served as their stepping stone for getting a job as Pajanel and Gellangarin now work at the Iloilo City Office of Human Resource Management Officer.

Applicants who may avail of the scholarship must be bona fide city residents who are senior high school graduates, high school graduates under the old Department of Education (DepEd) curriculum, or already in college level.

They must submit an accomplished scholarship form, 1 pc. 2x2-size colored picture, barangay indigency and certificate of residency issued by the Punong Barangay, certificate of good moral character, case study or certificate of eligibility issued by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and certified true copy of grades from previous semester. (PR)