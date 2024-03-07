Vacuum sweeper truck to clean city streets

THE Iloilo City Government, through the General Services Office (GSO), will be utilizing a P5.8 million vacuum sweeper truck with a two-cubic-meter water tank and a large seven-cubic-meter trash bin, totaling a nine-cubic-meter capacity, for street sweeping and sanitation of main thoroughfares in metro.

"One of my main observations is that we need to replace the street sweepers on Diversion Road, as it's a high-speed and wide highway that poses a risk to them. Manual street sweeping would require many workers because of the number of lanes in the service road. For this reason, I suggested the truck to our mayor, as it can efficiently remove dust and organic waste," GSO Head Engr. Neil Ravena said.

“The vacuum truck and its operators are scheduled for demonstration and training within the week to practice and determine the strategies that will be used to adjust to the curves and gutters, particularly on Diversion Road,” he added.

Two personnel, including a driver, will operate the truck and another operator of the ancillary equipment, such as its sweeper parts and water pump.

GSO is making adjustments to the truck's water component to make sure that the city will be using minimal amount for conservation purposes. In order to schedule the truck in areas it will maintain, personnel will look into the time in motion, rate, meter, and kilometer per hour it can service.

Ravena said the City Government and people should work together; it is not a one-way concern but a shared responsibility for all to maintain the cleanliness of the metropolis. (PR)