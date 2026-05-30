Village chief nabbed in drug bust in Antique

A BARANGAY captain listed as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested while approximately 115 grams of suspected shabu worth P782,000 were seized during a buy-bust in Barangay Maragubdub, San Remigio, Antique, at 4:56 p.m. on May 29, 2026.

The suspect was identified only by the alias Alvin, 38, single, and a resident of Barangay Maragubdub.

Authorities said he is the incumbent village chief and was included in the list of HVIs monitored by law enforcement agencies.

Recovered from the suspect were three plastic sachets and one knot-tied plastic pack containing suspected shabu weighing about 115 grams with a standard drug price of P782,000.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence used in the operation.

Investigation showed that the suspect had previously surrendered under the government's anti-drug campaign and had been under close monitoring by authorities for nearly a month before the operation was carried out.

The operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (SOU 6) of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), and the San Remigio Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The confiscated items were submitted for laboratory examination, while the suspect was placed under police custody pending the filing of criminal charges.

Police said the suspect will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs.

Tuaño said the operation reflects the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle illegal drug activities across Western Visayas, regardless of the position or influence of those involved.

He also emphasized that the PRO 6 remains committed to its operational thrust anchored on responsive, trusted, and transformative policing for a safer Western Visayas.

The acting regional director said the campaign supports the Philippine National Police's vision of “Bagong PNP Para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman” under the leadership of Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., chief of the PNP.

The arrest of the barangay official marked another significant accomplishment in the government's anti-illegal drug campaign in Western Visayas as authorities continue to target high-value individuals believed to be involved in the illegal drug trade. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)