Violin virtuoso Gilopez Kabayao passes away at 94

RENOWNED violinist Gilopez Kabayao, whose music touched the lives of countless Filipinos, passed away on October 12, 2024, in Iloilo City at the age of 94, following a brief illness.

Known for his dedication to classical music, Kabayao spent over seven decades sharing his musical talents with audiences across the Philippines and the world.

Kabayao, celebrated for his mastery of the Stradivarius violin, gained recognition both nationally and internationally.

He performed in prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York in 1950, making him the first Filipino violinist to do so.

His performances brought honor to the Philippines, and he is remembered as a musical crusader who spread love for both Filipino and classical music.

His family, including his wife of 50 years, Corazon Pineda, and their children Sicilienne, Farida, and Gilberto, along with son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild, along with friends, colleagues, and former employees, who have enjoyed his music, life, and mission for years.

"The heavens must be rejoicing to welcome another child of God, a committed follower of Jesus Christ who spoke of His blessings in a most powerful way through the gift of music, bringing the soaring melodies of his Stradivarius violin wherever people cared to listen," Corazon said.

Corazon praised the Philippines' violin virtuoso, Gilopez, for inspiring thousands to appreciate Filipino and classical music, and for bringing honor and prestige to the country.

“After more than seven decades of sharing his music propelled by the generosity of spirit that he so selflessly gave to his audience from all walks of life, the curtain now closes on this artist with a mission,” Corazon said.

Throughout his career, Kabayao was awarded numerous accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1972 and the Gawad Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Para sa Sining in 2008, alongside with Corazon.

His passion for making classical music accessible to all led him to perform in unconventional venues such as schools, basketball courts, and marketplaces across the Philippines, breaking barriers and inspiring new generations of musicians.

The CCP has expressed its condolences to the family of Gilopez Kabayao, a virtuoso violinist who dedicated his life to bringing classical music to the Filipino people.

Kabayao’s legacy as a music educator and performer will continue to inspire future generations. His unique contribution to Philippine culture through his outreach performances has made him a beloved figure in the country’s musical landscape.

The CCP stated, “His lifelong dedication to music has enriched our cultural heritage and has inspired countless Filipinos. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

His legacy is marked not only by his technical skill but also by his efforts to break down barriers and bring classical music to those who might not otherwise have had access to it.

The life of Gilopez, will be honored through a series of viewing and memorial services starting Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Gegato-Abecia Memorial Homes in Tanza, Iloilo City.

Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to pay their respects during the scheduled viewing times: Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The viewing will be held in Rooms 2 and 3 of the memorial home, providing ample opportunity for the public to honor Kabayao’s contribution to music and culture.

Kabayao, a national treasure in the field of music, is remembered not only for his extraordinary talent but also for his passion for sharing classical music with underserved communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)