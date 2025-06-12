Visayan heroes honored on 127th Independence Day

MAJOR General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, called on Filipinos to honor Visayan heroes and renew their commitment to safeguarding hard-won freedom during the commemoration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2025.

"We honor not only the national heroes enshrined in our history, but also the valiant sons and daughters of this part of the country; those who rose with courage to fight for the freedom we now hold dear," Samson said in his Independence Day message.

Samson paid tribute to revolutionary leaders from the Visayas, including General Aniceto Lacson and General Juan Araneta of Negros Occidental, who led the successful Negros Revolution of 1898 that liberated the island from Spanish colonial rule. He also recognized Pantaleon Villegas, known as León Kilat of Cebu, whose leadership sparked rebellion in Central Visayas, and Teresa Magbanua of Iloilo, hailed as the “Visayan Joan of Arc,” for her courage and leadership in battle.

He emphasized that these known figures, along with many unnamed Visayan heroes, symbolize the region’s deep-rooted bravery and its enduring role in defending the nation’s independence.

"As we mark this Independence Day, let us renew our collective promise to protect the liberty hard-won by those before us," Samson said. "Let our history be our guide, and our unity, the light that leads us forward."

The 3ID of the Philippine Army, based in Jamindan, Capiz, oversees security operations in Western and Central Visayas, where many heroes from the Philippine Revolution emerged. Independence Day celebrations across the country included tributes, flag-raising ceremonies, wreath-laying rites, and messages from national and local leaders. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)